Panthers Waiving Two

According to Joe Person, the Panthers are waiving S Jalen Julius.

Carolina has told Julius they would like to keep him on the practice squad, however.

The Panthers continue to trim their roster down toward the 53-man limit after cutting seven players yesterday. The full list of cuts includes:

Julius, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Mississippi back in May of last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Chiefs, but was waived a few months later.

Julius didn’t catch on with another team during the 2020 season. He did sign with the Panthers this past summer.

During his college career at Ole Miss, Julius recorded 138 tackles, 1.5 sacks, no interceptions, two forced fumbles and 13 passes defended over the course of four seasons and 38 games.