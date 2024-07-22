Panthers Worked Out Seven Players

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Panthers tried out seven players on Monday.

The full list includes:

Roberson, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Sam Houston State back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Titans, but was waived coming out of the preseason and returned to their practice squad.

Tennessee promoted him to the active roster in 2019 and he was able to crack the active roster over the next two years. The Titans declined to tender him a contract back, making him an unrestricted free agent.

From there, Roberson had stints with the Texans, the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL, and last season with the DC Defenders of the UFL.

In 2021, Roberson appeared in five games and recorded 10 tackles, three tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.