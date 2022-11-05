Patrick Peterson Wants To Play At Least Three More Seasons, Retire With Vikings

Vikings CB Patrick Peterson said that he would like to play at least three more seasons with Minnesota, as he appears to have returned to his previous form so far this season.

“At least one more Pro Bowl, one more All-Pro,’’ Peterson told Chris Tomasson of TwinCites.com. “That would be a nice, satisfying way for me to end off my career, for sure. No doubt about it. I don’t want to go anywhere else. I’m not trying to go anywhere but Minnesota. I love everything around here. I would love to stay put.”

“I feel like I’m built to last. I’m built to go through any weather, any storm, no matter what the case might be,” Peterson added. “I’m just very durable. It’s the way I go about my training in the offseason to make sure my body is ready to take the beating. … I feel like if you have the mentality to strive to be the best at all times, I don’t think you ever lose that drive.”

Peterson, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2011. He finished the final year of his seven-year, $83.02 million deal that included $48 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.

He was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a two-year deal with the Vikings, re-signing with them on a one-year deal this past March.

In 2022, Peterson has appeared in seven games for the Vikings and recorded 29 tackles and one interception.