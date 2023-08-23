Patriots Activated G Michael Onwenu From PUP List

The Patriots announced on Wednesday that they have activated G Michael Onwenu from the physically unable to perform list.

Onwenu, 25, was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round out of Michigan in 2020. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $3.497 million deal that included a signing bonus of $202,468.

He is currently set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Onwenu appeared and started in all 17 games on the offensive line for the Patriots.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.