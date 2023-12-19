Patriots Announce Four Moves, Place CB J.C. Jackson On NFI List

The Patriots announced four moves on Tuesday, including placing CB J.C. Jackson on the non-football injury list after he was unavailable against the Chiefs on Sunday.

The team also signed RB Kevin Harris to the active roster and DB William Hooper and RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn to the practice squad.

Jackson, 28, signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland in 2018. He finished a three-year deal, $1.81 million deal, and played out 2021 under a one-year restricted free-agent contract worth $3.384 million.

The Patriots declined to use their franchise tag on Jackson and he later signed a five-year deal with the Chargers worth $82.5 million.

He was due a base salary of $12 million in 2023 and $12.375 million in 2024 when the Chargers traded him back to the Patriots for a late-round pick swap.

In 2023, Jackson has appeared in 10 games for the Chargers and Patriots, recording 28 total tackles and one interception.

We’ll have more on Jackson as the news is available.