Patriots & Bill Belichick Parting Ways

The New England Patriots and HC Bill Belichick have agreed to part ways on Thursday after 24 seasons, according to multiple reports.

The Patriots and Belichick have scheduled a press conference later today.

Indications were that this was the likely outcome this offseason, even though the Patriots and owner Robert Kraft took their time to make a decision.

New England should have some interesting options with Jerod Mayo already in-house and former Patriots LB Mike Vrabel available.

As for Belichick, he could very well have a strong market with eight jobs open and as strong of a record as any coach in NFL history.

Belichick, 71, got his start coaching in the NFL in 1975 with the then-Baltimore Colts. He had assistant jobs with the Lions and Broncos before landing with the Giants, where he eventually rose to defensive coordinator under legendary HC Bill Parcells.

The Browns hired Belichick as head coach in 1991 and he was in the post for five years before being fired. He rejoined Parcells as an assistant with the Patriots and left to go with him to the Jets the following year.

He was slated to replace Parcells as head coach of the Jets in 2000 but infamously resigned and was hired by the Patriots, who had to give up a first-round pick to the Jets as compensation. Belichick has been in New England ever since, winning six Super Bowls in 24 years.

For his career, Belichick has a record of 302-163 over 29 seasons (.655 W/L percentage) and has eight Super Bowl rings, six of them as head coach of the Patriots. He’s a three-time winner of the AP Coach of the Year award.