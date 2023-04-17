Patriots CB Myles Bryant Signs RFA Tender

According to Field Yates, Patriots CB Myles Bryant signed his restricted free agent tender.

New England gave him the low-level tender earlier this offseason. The low-level restricted tender will cost the Patriots $2.6 million for the 2023 season.

Bryant, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Washington back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Patriots but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to their practice squad.

Bryant has been on and off of the Patriots’ roster ever since.

In 2022, Bryant appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 69 tackles, one interception and six pass defenses.