Patriots Claim TE Matt Sokol Off Waivers From Lions

The New England Patriots have claimed TE Matt Sokol off of waivers from the Lions on Wednesday.

Sokol, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Michigan State back in 2019. He later signed on with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent.

From there, Sokol had stints with the Jaguars, Lions and Chargers before returning to Detroit on a futures contract this past January.

In 2020, Sokol was active for two games, but did not catch a pass.