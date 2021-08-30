Patriots Cut S Adrian Colbert, Rookie WR Tre Nixon, DT Bill Murray

According to Adam Schefter, the Patriots are releasing S Adrian Colbert on Monday.

He’s the first of New England’s cuts in the process of trimming the roster to 53 players.

Ian Rapoport reports the Patriots have also waived seventh-round WR Tre Nixon in the hopes of getting him to the practice squad.

The full list so far includes:

S Adrian Colbert WR Tre Nixon DT Bill Murray (Tom Pelissero)

Colbert, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.48 million contract when the 49ers placed him on injured reserve coming out of the next preseason.

San Francisco later waived Colbert with an injury settlement and he signed on to the Seahawks’ practice squad in 2019. He bounced on and off Seattle’s practice squad before Miami signed him to their active roster.

The Dolphins re-signed Colbert to a one-year, $1.775 million deal last March but elected to cut him loose soon after. He signed on with the Chiefs in August but was cut loose coming out of training camp.

The Giants claimed him off waivers from Kansas City at the start of the season. He signed on with the Patriots back in May.

In 2020, Colbert appeared in six games for the Giants and recorded 13 total tackles.