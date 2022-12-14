Patriots Designate DT Christian Barmore From IR

The New England Patriots officially designated DT Christian Barmore to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, per Mike Reiss.

This officially opens a three-week window of time for the Patriots to activate him or he would miss the remainder of the season.

Barmore hasn’t played since Week 6 due to a knee injury. He was placed on injured reserve last month.

Barmore, 23, was a second-round pick by the Patriots in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $8,522,242 million rookie contract that included a $3,557,994 million signing bonus.

In 2022, Barmore has appeared in six games and recorded 15 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack.