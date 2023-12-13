Patriots Designate OT Tyrone Wheatley To Return From IR

The New England Patriots officially designated OT Tyrone Wheatley to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

This officially opens a three-week window of time for the Patriots to activate him or he would miss the remainder of the season.

Wheatley, 26, previously went undrafted out of Stony Brook in 2019 after transferring from Michigan. He played tight end in college but converted to offensive line in the NFL. He is the son of former NFL RB and Morgan State HC Tyrone Wheatley.

He had a tryout with the Bears along with four other players during their minicamp in 2021 before signing on to the team’s practice squad.

Wheatley returned to the Bears on a futures contract in 2022 but was waived in May. He caught on with the Raiders but was cut during training camp. The Browns later on signed him to their practice squad and he finished out the season there, returning on a futures deal for the 2023 season.

In 2023, Wheatley has been active for two games for the Patriots.