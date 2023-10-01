Patriots EDGE Matthew Judon Expected To Miss Time With Bicep Injury

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Patriots EDGE Matthew Judon is being evaluated for a biceps tendon injury, but the expectation is that he will miss some time either way.

Judon is undergoing an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

Judon, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.595 million contract before being franchised by the Ravens.

Judon was once again in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $56 million deal with the Patriots.

In 2023, Judon has appeared in four games for the Patriots.