Patriots EDGE Matthew Judon Expected To Miss Time With Bicep Injury

By
Nate Bouda
-

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Patriots EDGE Matthew Judon is being evaluated for a biceps tendon injury, but the expectation is that he will miss some time either way.

"<strong

Judon is undergoing an MRI on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

Judon, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.595 million contract before being franchised by the Ravens.

Judon was once again in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $56 million deal with the Patriots. 

In 2023, Judon has appeared in four games for the Patriots.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply