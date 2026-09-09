Patriots Elevate Two Players From Practice Squad For Week 1

The New England Patriots announced they elevated RB Lan Larison and P Mitch Wishnowsky from their practice squad to the active roster for Wednesday’s season-opener.

Patriots elevate two players from the practice squad: https://t.co/3ocKCODMKa pic.twitter.com/sCaayVB7JB — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 9, 2026

Wishnowsky, 34, is a former fourth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2019 out of Utah. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and set to earn $965,000 for the 2022 season.

Wishnowsky then agreed to a four-year extension worth $13 million. He had two years remaining on that deal when San Francisco cut him in May. He caught on with Washington’s practice squad but was released shortly thereafter.

From there, he signed with the Bills back in September of 2025 and re-signed with them again in March of 2026. However, Buffalo cut him during final roster cuts.

In 2025, Wishnowsky appeared in 13 games for the Bills and punted 38 times with a 41.8 average, three touchbacks and 18 kicks inside the 20.