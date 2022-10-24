Patriots Elevating LB Jamie Collins For Monday Night Football

According to Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are elevating LB Jamie Collins from the practice squad to the active roster for Monday night’s game against the Bears.

This will be Collins’ first action of the season. He signed to the practice squad a couple of weeks ago.

Collins, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2013. The Patriots traded him to the Browns for a conditional fourth-round pick in 2016 and he later agreed to a four-year, $50 million contract.

However, the Browns cut Colllins loose in 2019 and he returned to New England soon after. The Lions opted to sign Collins to a three-year, $30 million contract that included $18 million fully guaranteed in 2020.

Collins agreed to a restructured contract that reduced his salary in March of last year. The Lions opted to release him after no trade surfaced and he returned to the Patriots soon after.

In 2021, Collins appeared in two games Lions and 10 for the Patriots, recording 30 total tackles, one sack, one interception, one fumble recovery, and three pass defenses.