Patriots Expected To Promote DL Coach DeMarcus Covington To DC

Albert Breer reports that “all signs” point to the Patriots promoting DL coach DeMarcus Covington to defensive coordinator.

Breer adds that the deal should become official early next week and that the team has started to call other candidates to let them know they are no longer being considered for the position.

Covington, 34, began his coaching career at UAB as a defensive grad assistant back in 2012. From there, he held positions at Ole Miss, UT Martin, and Eastern Illinois.

Covington took his first NFL coaching job with the Patriots in 2017 as an assistant. He was later promoted to outside linebackers coach before being named defensive line coach in 2020.

We will have more on Covington as it becomes available.