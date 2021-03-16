According to Michael Giardi, the Patriots have been in contact with RB Chris Carson during the legal tampering period.

Giardi adds New England appears intent on adding a running back as a part of their free-agent spending spree. They are also interested in Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette, as is Seattle, Carson’s former team.

Carson, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2017. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $2.46 million contract and made a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season.

Carson is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

In 2020, Carson appeared in 12 games for the Seahawks and rushed for 681 yards on 141 carries (4.8 YPC) and five touchdowns to go along with 37 receptions for 287 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

We have Carson in our Top 50 2021 NFL Free Agents list.