Here’s our annual Top 2021 NFL Free Agents. We will be making changes to the list throughout the year as players are either signed or released, so be sure to check back for the latest updates on the Top NFL Free Agents.

2021 NFL Free Agents list by position

Player ages are as of Sept 1. 2021.

Top 100 – 2021 NFL Free Agents List

Rank Player Pos. Team Age 1. Dak Prescott QB DAL 28 2. Chris Godwin WR TB 25 3. Allen Robinson WR CHI 28 4. Trent Williams OT SF 33 5. Leonard Williams DL NYG 27 6. Kenny Golladay WR DET 27 7. Will Fuller WR HOU 27 8. Justin Simmons S DEN 27 9. Brandon Scherff G WAS 29 10. Lavonte David LB TB 31

11. Philip Rivers QB IND 39 12. Joe Thuney G NE 28 13. Marcus Williams S NO 24 14. Taylor Moton OT CAR 27 15. Jadeveon Clowney EDGE TEN 28 16. Yannick Ngakoue EDGE BAL 26 17. Shaquil Barrett EDGE TB 28 18. Anthony Harris S MIN 29 19. JuJu Smith-Schuster WR PIT 24 20. Aaron Jones RB GB 26 21. Corey Davis WR TEN 26 22. Marcus Maye S NYJ 29 23. John Johnson S LAR 25 24. Hunter Henry TE LAC 26 25. Jonnu Smith TE TEN 26