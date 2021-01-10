Top 100 – 2021 NFL Free Agents

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

Here’s our annual Top 2021 NFL Free Agents. We will be making changes to the list throughout the year as players are either signed or released, so be sure to check back for the latest updates on the Top NFL Free Agents.

Top 100 – 2021 NFL Free Agents List

 
 
Rank Player Pos. Team Age
1. Dak Prescott QB DAL 28
2. Chris Godwin WR TB 25
3. Allen Robinson WR CHI 28
4. Trent Williams OT SF 33
5. Leonard Williams DL NYG 27
6. Kenny Golladay WR DET 27
7. Will Fuller WR HOU 27
8. Justin Simmons S DEN 27
9. Brandon Scherff G WAS 29
10. Lavonte David LB TB 31
 
11. Philip Rivers QB IND 39
12. Joe Thuney G NE 28
13. Marcus Williams S NO 24
14. Taylor Moton OT CAR 27
15. Jadeveon Clowney EDGE TEN 28
16. Yannick Ngakoue EDGE BAL 26
17. Shaquil Barrett EDGE TB 28
18. Anthony Harris S MIN 29
19. JuJu Smith-Schuster WR PIT 24
20. Aaron Jones RB GB 26
21. Corey Davis WR TEN 26
22. Marcus Maye S NYJ 29
23. John Johnson S LAR 25
24. Hunter Henry TE LAC 26
25. Jonnu Smith TE TEN 26
 
26. Corey Linsley C GB 30
27. Alejandro Villanueva OT PIT 32
28. Russell Okung OT CAR 32
29. Jameis Winston QB NO 27
30. Leonard Floyd EDGE LAR 28
31. Cam Newton QB NE 32
32. Ryan Fitzpatrick QB MIA 38
33. Shaquill Griffin CB SEA 26
34. Desmond King CB TEN 26
35. William Jackson III CB CIN 27
36. Dalvin Tomlinson DL NYG 27
37. Chris Carson RB SEA 26
38. Troy Hill CB LAR 30
39. Daryl Williams OT BUF 29
40. Curtis Samuel WR CAR 25
41. T.Y. Hilton WR IND 31
42. Marvin Jones WR DET 31
43. Richard Sherman CB SF 33
44. Shelby Harris DL DEN 30
45. Brian Poole CB NYJ 28
46. Andy Dalton QB DAL 33
47. Gerald Everett TE LAR 27
48. Bud Dupree EDGE PIT 28
49. Chidobe Awuzie CB DAL 26
50. Nelson Agholor WR LV 28

Continue to Free Agents 51-100

Gage Clouat
Gage Clouat
3 months ago

Why is A.J. Green ranked so high? He’s so injury-prone that I wouldn’t put him in the top 40. I’d rethink that ranking. Also, I think Jameis Winston is highly underrated. He could easily go in the top 30. But these are just my opinions. Thanks for reading this!

1
Reply
Dave Woodard
Dave Woodard
Reply to  Gage Clouat
2 months ago

I agree. J Winston is top 20 or higher after sitting behind Brees a year. AJ Green isn’t too 100.

1
Reply