Here’s our annual Top 2021 NFL Free Agents. We will be making changes to the list throughout the year as players are either signed or released, so be sure to check back for the latest updates on the Top NFL Free Agents.
Top 100 – 2021 NFL Free Agents List
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|Team
|Age
|1.
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|DAL
|28
|2.
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|TB
|25
|3.
|Allen Robinson
|WR
|CHI
|28
|4.
|Trent Williams
|OT
|SF
|33
|5.
|Leonard Williams
|DL
|NYG
|27
|6.
|Kenny Golladay
|WR
|DET
|27
|7.
|Will Fuller
|WR
|HOU
|27
|8.
|Justin Simmons
|S
|DEN
|27
|9.
|Brandon Scherff
|G
|WAS
|29
|10.
|Lavonte David
|LB
|TB
|31
|11.
|Philip Rivers
|QB
|IND
|39
|12.
|Joe Thuney
|G
|NE
|28
|13.
|Marcus Williams
|S
|NO
|24
|14.
|Taylor Moton
|OT
|CAR
|27
|15.
|Jadeveon Clowney
|EDGE
|TEN
|28
|16.
|Yannick Ngakoue
|EDGE
|BAL
|26
|17.
|Shaquil Barrett
|EDGE
|TB
|28
|18.
|Anthony Harris
|S
|MIN
|29
|19.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|PIT
|24
|20.
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|GB
|26
|21.
|Corey Davis
|WR
|TEN
|26
|22.
|Marcus Maye
|S
|NYJ
|29
|23.
|John Johnson
|S
|LAR
|25
|24.
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|LAC
|26
|25.
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|TEN
|26
|26.
|Corey Linsley
|C
|GB
|30
|27.
|Alejandro Villanueva
|OT
|PIT
|32
|28.
|Russell Okung
|OT
|CAR
|32
|29.
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|NO
|27
|30.
|Leonard Floyd
|EDGE
|LAR
|28
|31.
|Cam Newton
|QB
|NE
|32
|32.
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|QB
|MIA
|38
|33.
|Shaquill Griffin
|CB
|SEA
|26
|34.
|Desmond King
|CB
|TEN
|26
|35.
|William Jackson III
|CB
|CIN
|27
|36.
|Dalvin Tomlinson
|DL
|NYG
|27
|37.
|Chris Carson
|RB
|SEA
|26
|38.
|Troy Hill
|CB
|LAR
|30
|39.
|Daryl Williams
|OT
|BUF
|29
|40.
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|CAR
|25
|41.
|T.Y. Hilton
|WR
|IND
|31
|42.
|Marvin Jones
|WR
|DET
|31
|43.
|Richard Sherman
|CB
|SF
|33
|44.
|Shelby Harris
|DL
|DEN
|30
|45.
|Brian Poole
|CB
|NYJ
|28
|46.
|Andy Dalton
|QB
|DAL
|33
|47.
|Gerald Everett
|TE
|LAR
|27
|48.
|Bud Dupree
|EDGE
|PIT
|28
|49.
|Chidobe Awuzie
|CB
|DAL
|26
|50.
|Nelson Agholor
|WR
|LV
|28
Why is A.J. Green ranked so high? He’s so injury-prone that I wouldn’t put him in the top 40. I’d rethink that ranking. Also, I think Jameis Winston is highly underrated. He could easily go in the top 30. But these are just my opinions. Thanks for reading this!
I agree. J Winston is top 20 or higher after sitting behind Brees a year. AJ Green isn’t too 100.