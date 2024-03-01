Patriots Have Offer On Table For S Kyle Dugger

Karen Guregian of MassLive.com reports that the Patriots have had “preliminary talks” with impending free agent S Kyle Dugger.

According to Guregian, the Patriots have an offer on the table for Dugger. However, sources tell her that multiple teams are expected to be interested in him during free agency.

Dugger, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2020. He attended Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, North Carolina, and became the school’s highest-drafted player.

He just finished out his four-year, $8,331,904 rookie contract that included a $3,619,566 signing bonus.

In 2023, Dugger appeared in 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 109 tackles, one and a half sacks, two interceptions, seven pass deflections, and one forced fumble.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.