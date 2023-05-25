Patriots HC Bill Belichick Fined $50K For Offseason Violations

According to Greg Bedard, Patriots HC Bill Belichick was fined $50,000 as a part of the team’s offseason violations.

New England was also docked two OTA practices for violating NFL policy. Per Mike Florio, the transgression was an optional meeting that was listed on the internal schedule.

An NFLPA observer thought the 15-minute special teams session being listed there created the impression it was mandatory, which was against the rules.

Bedard also writes Patriots coach Joe Judge scheduled meetings that caused players to go over the four-hour maximum they’re allowed to be at the facility.

The Patriots recently announced that Thursday’s practice has been canceled and the team will lose another practice next week.

OTAs are voluntary, but they still matter for younger players looking to learn the team’s system and position themselves for roster spots later this summer.

In recent years, head coaches such Pete Carroll, Urban Meyer and Mike McCarthy were all fined for offseason violations with their respective teams also losing OTA practices.