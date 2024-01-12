Patriots Hiring Jerod Mayo As Next Head Coach

According to multiple reports, the Patriots are hiring Jerod Mayo as their next head coach, replacing Bill Belichick.

The Krafts clearly pegged Mayo as their future head coach and even included a succession clause that allows them to promote Mayo and not have to conduct a full head-coaching search.

The Patriots will now work to find a GM to work with Mayo in the coming years.

Mayo, 37, was drafted in the first round by the Patriots out of Tennessee in 2008. He played eight seasons with the team before retiring following the 2015 season.

Mayo joined the Patriots coaching staff as an inside linebackers coach in 2019 and has held the position ever since.