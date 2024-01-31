Patriots Hiring Rams Assistant Jeremy Springer As ST Coordinator

According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are hiring Rams special teams assistant Jeremy Springer to be their special teams coordinator.
Springer will get the chance to have his own show in New England.
Springer, 35, worked for eight years at the college football level as an assistant with stops at UTEP, Texas A&M, Arizona and Marshall.
The Rams hired him as an assistant special teams coach in 2022.
