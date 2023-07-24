Patriots Host Seven Players For Workout

The New England Patriots hosted seven players on a workout basis today, according to Doug Kyed.

Out of the group, team opted to sign LB Deigo Fagot. They’ve been in the market for extra defensive tackle depth.

The full list of players includes:

WR Jalen Hurd LB Diego Fagot (signed) QB Matt McKay DT Bruce Hector WR Darion Chafin DT Aaron Crawford DT Khalil Davis

Davis, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2020. He signed a four-year rookie contract with the Buccaneers before being waived and claimed by the Colts.

He then made his way back onto the Buccaneers practice squad once again after moving on from Indianapolis.

For his career, Davis has appeared in three total games for the Buccaneers and Colts, recording two tackles and no sacks.