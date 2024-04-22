Patriots Hosted Three Tight Ends For Workouts

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots brought in three tight ends for workouts last week including Brycen Hopkins, Sean McKeon, and Mitchell Wilcox.

Hopkins, 27, was a fourth-round pick by the Rams out of Purdue back in the 2020 draft.

He just finished out a four-year, $3,948,132 rookie contract with the Rams, that included a $653,132 signing bonus, $653,132 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $987,033.

Back in September of 2022, Hopkins was suspended three games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

In 2023, Hopkins appeared in 15 games for the Rams and caught 15 passes for 78 yards.

McKeon, 26, originally signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan in 2020.

He bounced on and off Dallas’ practice squad and is now an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, McKeon appeared in nine games for the Cowboys but didn’t record any statistics.

Wilcox, 27, signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of South Florida back in 2019. He was among Cincinnati’s final roster cuts coming out of training camp and quickly re-signed to their practice squad.

Wilcox was activated for the final game of the 2020 season but recorded no statistics. He failed to make the Bengals’ 53-man roster in 2021 and was placed on the practice squad before eventually being added to the active roster. Cincinnati later re-signed him to a one-year deal.

In 2023, Wilcox appeared in 17 games for the Bengals and recorded nine receptions for 56 yards.