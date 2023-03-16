Patriots Hosting WR Bisi Johnson On A Visit

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Patriots are bringing in free agent WR Bisi Johnson for a visit on Thursday.

Johnson missed the entire 2022 season with a torn ACL.

Johnson, 25, was a seventh-round draft pick by the Vikings out of Colorado State in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million rookie deal with the Vikings.

Johnson is testing the free agent market for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2020, Johnson played in 16 games for the Vikings, recording 19 catches for 189 yards and no touchdowns.