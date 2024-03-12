Patriots Inquired About Chargers Trade Candidates

Doug Kyed reports that the Patriots, who have needs at wide receiver and edge rusher, checked in with the Chargers about their trade candidates including pass rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, as well as wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

Mack, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. Mack played out the final year of his four-year, $18,677,002 deal and the Raiders picked up his fifth-year option.

The Raiders later traded Mack to the Bears in a deal that included two first-round picks. Mack signed a six-year, $141 million extension that included $90 million guaranteed with Chicago.

In 2022, Mack was dealt to the Chargers in exchange for draft compensation after four seasons in Chicago, which also led to the team restructuring his contract to free up $9 million in cap space. He has spent the last two seasons with Los Angeles, including a career-high 17-sack campaign this past season.

In 2023, Mack appeared in 17 games for the Chargers and recorded 74 tackles, five forced fumbles, ten pass deflections, and 17 sacks.

Bosa, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2016. He finished his four-year, $25.8 million rookie contract, and Los Angeles wound up exercising his fifth-year option.

Bosa was set to play out the 2020 season under the fifth-year option when he agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension with the Chargers.

In 2023, Bosa appeared in nine games for the Chargers, recording 20 tackles, one forced fumble, and six and a half sacks.

