Patriots Interviewing DL Coach DeMarcus Covington For DC Job

According to Jonathan Jones, the Patriots plan to interview DL coach DeMarcus Covington for their defensive coordinator job.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the job:

Saints LBs coach Michael Hodges (Interview)

(Interview) Broncos DBs coach Christian Parker (Interview)

(Interview) Patriots DL coach DeMarcus Covington (Interview)

Covington, 34, began his coaching career at UAB as a defensive grad assistant back in 2012. From there, he held positions at Ole Miss, UT Martin and Eastern Illinois.

Covington took his first NFL coaching jon with the Patriots in 2017 as an assistant. He was later promoted to outside linebackers coach before being named defensive line coach in 2020.