Patriots Interviewing Rams TE Coach Nick Caley For OC

According to Adam Schefter, the Patriots are interviewing Rams TE coach Nick Caley for their offensive coordinator job.

Caley was with New England for years before leaving for the Rams’ job last year, so he has a lot of familiarity with new HC Jerod Mayo.

He drew a lot of interest for an offensive coordinator job in last year’s cycle.

Caley, 40, began his coaching career at John Carroll as a student assistant in 2005. He worked for several colleges before the Patriots hired him as an offensive assistant in 2015.

Caley was promoted to tight ends coach in 2017 and held the position until 2023 when he left for the same job with the Rams.

We’ll have more on the Patriots’ offensive coordinator search as the news is available.