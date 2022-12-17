Patriots Make Three Roster Moves, Activate DL Christian Barmore

According to Mike Reiss, the Patriots are activating DL Christian Barmore from injured reserve, placing OL Isaiah Wynn on IR, and elevating LB Jamie Collins from the practice squad.

Barmore hasn’t played since Week 6 due to a knee injury. He was placed on injured reserve last month.

Barmore, 23, was a second-round pick by the Patriots in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $8,522,242 million rookie contract that included a $3,557,994 million signing bonus.

In 2022, Barmore has appeared in six games and recorded 15 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack.