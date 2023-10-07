Patriots Make Three Roster Moves Including Placing CB Christian Gonzalez On IR

According to Mike Reiss, the Patriots are placing CB Christian Gonzalez on injured reserve and activating OT Riley Reiff to take his spot. The team is also elevating DT Jeremiah Pharms for Week 5.

Gonzalez, 21, transferred from Colorado to Oregon following the 2021 season and had a team-leading three interceptions in 2022. He was a first-team All-Pac 12 selection.

The Patriots selected him with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $16,161,365 contract that includes a $8,753,720 signing bonus.

In 2023, Gonzalez has appeared in four games for the Patriots and recorded 17 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, one interception, and three pass deflections.