Patriots Officially Sign Eight Undrafted Free Agents

Per the NFL’s transaction wire, the Patriots have signed eight undrafted free agents to the roster.

The list includes:

Miami QB/RB/WR D’Eriq King Texas S Brenden Schooler Houston C Kody Russey Alabama DE LaBryan Ray Eastern Michigan P Jake Julien LSU C Liam Shanahan Purdue DE DaMarcus Mitchell Tarleton State DB Devin Hafford

King, 24, was named Second Team All-ACC back in 2018. He previously played for the University of Houston as both a quarterback and receiver before transferring to Miami.

During his six-year college career, King completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 8,378 yards, 76 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions. He also rushed 423 times for 2,055 yards (4.9 YPC) and 32 touchdowns. As a receiver, he caught 61 passes for 520 yards and three touchdowns.