Patriots OL Cole Strange Carted Off With Left Leg Injury

Patriots OL Cole Strange was carted off of the field with what appeared to be a serious left leg injury on Sunday and was soon ruled out.

Strange, 25, was a five-year starter at Chattanooga. He was a First Team All-American and First Team All-Southern Conference. The Patriots used the No. 29 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He is in the second year of a four-year, $12,255,978 contract, including a $6,093,438 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his college career at Chattanooga, Strange appeared in 49 games and made 44 starts at left guard, left tackle and center. He started all 17 of his games his rookie season in New England.

In 2023, Strange has appeared and started in nine games for the Patriots.

We will have more news on Strange as it becomes available.