Patriots OLB Coach Steve Belichick Taking DC Job With University Of Washington

According to Field Yates, Patriots OLB coach Steve Belichick has accepted the defensive coordinator job with the University of Washington. Matt Zenitz reported last night this was expected to happen.

The door had been open for Belichick, one of the sons of former Patriots HC Bill Belichick, to remain in New England on new HC Jerod Mayo‘s staff.

However, the Patriots elected to promote DL coach DeMarcus Covington to defensive coordinator for the upcoming season. Steve Belichick had been calling defensive plays in the past few years even if he didn’t have the title of defensive coordinator.

Belichick, 36, is the son of longtime Patriots HC Bill Belichick. After graduating college at Rutgers, he joined his father’s staff as a defensive assistant.

He was in the role for four years before being promoted to safeties coach. In 2020 he was moved to outside linebackers and while he never had the title of defensive coordinator, at some point he started calling plays on defense for New England.