Patriots OLB Matt Judon Undergoing Biceps Surgery, Out Indefinitely

According to Adam Schefter, Patriots OLB Matt Judon is undergoing surgery to repair his torn biceps and is out indefinitely.

Schefter says Judon hopes to be able to return at some point this season but with this injury there’s doubt about whether he can.

New England will place Judon on injured reserve, losing their top pass rusher in the process.

Judon, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.595 million contract before being franchised by the Ravens.

Judon was once again in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a four-year, $56 million deal with the Patriots.

In 2023, Judon appeared in four games for the Patriots and recorded 13 total tackles, five tackles for loss, four sacks and one safety.