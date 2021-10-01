Patriots Place RB James White On Injured Reserve

The New England Patriots have placed RB James White on injured reserve Friday, according to Field Yates.

White’s 2021 season is over after he suffered a serious hip injury last week.

Yates notes that the Patriots could use his roster spot to activate WR N’Keal Harry from injured reserve.

White, 29, is a former fourth-round pick out of Wisconsin by the Patriots in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2,617,088 rookie contract when he agreed to a three-year, $12 million extension with the Patriots back in 2017.

White made a base salary of $3 million in 2020 before agreeing on a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Patriots in 2021 that is fully guaranteed.

In 2021, White has appeared in three games for the Patriots and rushed nine times for 32 yards and a touchdown. He has also caught 12 passes for 94 yards.