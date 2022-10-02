Patriots QB Brian Hoyer Ruled Out With Head Injury

Patriots backup QB Brian Hoyer was ruled out of the Week 4 matchup with the Packers following a sack from LB Rashan Gary that caused him a head injury.

Patriots injury update: QB Brian Hoyer is downgraded to out with a head injury. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 2, 2022

He was replaced by fourth-round QB Bailey Zappe following the injury.

Hoyer, 36, originally signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State in 2009. He spent three years in New England before bouncing around with a number of teams including the Steelers, Cardinals, Browns, Texans, and Bears.

Hoyer signed a two-year, $12 million contract that included $10 million guaranteed with the 49ers in 2017 but was cut loose in the first year of his deal. The Patriots signed him to a three-year deal shortly after but later released him.

From there, Hoyer signed a three-year, $12 million contract with the Colts in 2019 but was released before the 2020 season. Hoyer returned to the Patriots soon after on a two-year deal worth $4 million.

In 2021, Hoyer appeared in five games for the Patriots, completing 9 of 11 pass attempts for 227 yards and one touchdown.

We will have more news on Hoyer as it becomes available.