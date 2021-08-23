Patriots QB Cam Newton Out Five Days Due To COVID-19 Testing Protocol

Patriots QB Cam Newton was missing for the start of practice on Monday.

The Patriots later issued a statement explains that due to a “misunderstanding,” Newton will miss the next five days as he goes through the reentry testing process.

Here’s the full statement from the Patriots:

“On Saturday, Cam Newton traveled to a Club-approved medical appointment that required him to leave the New England area. He received daily Covid tests, which were all negative. Due to a misunderstanding about tests conducted away from NFL facilities, and as required by the NFL-NFLPA protocols, Cam will be subject to the five-day entry cadence process before returning to the facility. Cam will continue participating virtually in team activities and return to the club facility on Thursday, August 26.”

This opens a brief window of time for first-round QB Mac Jones to show the team he’s ready to play, even though the consensus has been that Newton is likely to open the season as the Patriots’ starter.

Newton, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2011. He was entering the fifth year of his six-year, $118.47 million contract that includes $60 million guaranteed and set to make base salaries of $16.2 million and $18.6 million over the final two years of the agreement when the Panthers cut him this offseason.

The Patriots later signed Newton to a one-year deal in June of last year and returned to New England on another one-year contract this past March.

In 2020, Newton appeared in 14 games for the Patriots and completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 2,415 yards, five touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has also rushed for 513 yards and 12 touchdowns.