Patriots QB Mac Jones Expects To Be Ready For Week 7

According to Mike Reiss, Patriots QB Mac Jones has been telling his teammates he expects to be healthy enough to play this week against the Bears on Monday Night Football.

Jones has been out for the past three weeks with a high ankle sprain and still needs to be cleared by the medical team. Reiss says that will be determined in practice as the week progresses.

Patriots fourth-round QB Bailey Zappe has started in Jones’ absence and would be in line to do so again this week if Jones doesn’t end up going.

It’s worth noting Patriots HC Bill Belichick hasn’t committed to starting Jones over Zappe when healthy, though that would still be a surprise if things played out that way.

Jones, 24, took over as the starter for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2020 and led one of the best offenses in school history. He was a consensus All-American as a redshirt Junior and won the Davey O’Brien Award. The Patriots took Jones with pick No. 15 overall.

Jones signed a four-year, $15,586,353 contract with the Patriots that includes a $8,695,530 signing bonus. The Patriots will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2022, Jones has appeared in three games for the Patriots and thrown for 465 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

We’ll have more on Jones and the Patriots quarterback situation as the news is available.