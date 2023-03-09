Patriots Re-Sign OL James Ferentz

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Patriots have re-signed OL James Ferentz to a contract.

Ferentz, 33, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa back in 2014. He later signed on with the Texans.

Ferentz spent a few years with the Broncos before joining the Patriots in 2017. Since then, he’s been on and off of their roster.

In 2022, Ferentz appeared in 12 games for the Patriots and made three starts for them.