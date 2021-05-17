Patriots Re-Signing QB Brian Hoyer

According to Jim McBride of The Boston Globe, the New England Patriots are bringing back veteran QB Brian Hoyer.

Brian Hoyer” width=”300″ height=”219″>

Hoyer previously drew interest from the Jets, but it looks like a return to the Patriots proved to be his preferred option in the end.

The Patriots now have Cam Newton, rookie Mac Jones, Jarrett Stidham and Hoyer on their roster at quarterback, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out from here.

Hoyer, 35, originally signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State back in 2009. He spent three years in New England before bouncing around with a number of teams including the Steelers, Cardinals, Browns, Texans, and Bears.

Hoyer signed a two-year, $12 million contract that included $10 million guaranteed with the 49ers in 2017 but was cut loose in the first year of his deal. The Patriots signed him to a three-year deal shortly after but later released him.

From there, Hoyer signed a three-year, $12 million contract with the Colts but was released before the 2020 season. Hoyer returned to the Patriots soon after.

In 2020, Hoyer appeared in one game for the Patriots and completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 130 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception.