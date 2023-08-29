Patriots Rebuffing Trade Interest In WR Kendrick Bourne

According to Jeff Howe, the Patriots have been getting trade calls about WR Kendrick Bourne but have told teams he’s not available.

The veteran was the subject of trade interest last year at the deadline in the middle of a rough season for the Patriots, but the team elected to hold onto him then as well.

He’s in the final year of his contract and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Bourne, 28, signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Washington in 2017. He signed a three-year, $1.66 million deal and made the final roster each of his first three seasons in the league.

The 49ers placed a second-round tender on Bourne as a restricted free agent at $3.27 million for the 2020 season.

Bourne then became an unrestricted free agent in 2021 before signing a three-year, $22.5 million contract with the Patriots. He’s entering the final year of that deal and is due $5.5 million in 2023.

In 2022, Bourne appeared in 16 games for the Patriots and caught 35 passes on 48 targets for 434 yards receiving and one touchdown. He added six carries for 39 yards.