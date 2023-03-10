Patriots Release P Jake Bailey

The New England Patriots have officially released P Jake Bailey on Friday, according to Ian Rapoport.

The Patriots designated Bailey to return from a back injury late last season. However, the team later suspended him.

Bailey, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Patriots out of Stanford back in 2019.

He signed a four-year, $2,808,980 rookie deal with the Patriots but was set to make $3,986,000 in 2022 due to his Pro Bowl selection before agreeing to a four-year, $13.5 million contract extension with New England in August.

In 2022, Bailey appeared in nine games for the Patriots and totaled 1,557 yards on 37 attempts (42.1 YPA) including 12 downed inside the 20.