Patriots Request Interview With Vikings WR Coach Keenan McCardell For OC

According to Ian Rapoport, the Patriots have requested permission to interview Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell for their offensive coordinator position.

During his playing days, McCardell crossed paths with Patriots HC Bill Belichick when he was the head coach of the Browns, who drafted McCardell in the second round in 1992.

McCardell is also highly thought of around the league as a receivers coach.

McCardell, 53, played 17 seasons in the NFL for Washington, the Browns, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Chargers and Texans. After retiring in 2007, he joined Washington as a receivers coach in 2010.

Since then, McCardell has held the same position for the University of Maryland and the Jaguars. He was with Jacksonville for several years before the Vikings hired him as their WRs coach in 2021. He was retained the following year when Minnesota hired HC Kevin O’Connell.