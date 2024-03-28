Patriots S Cody Davis Announces Retirement From NFL

Patriots S Cody Davis announces on social media that he is retiring from the NFL.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith” -2 Timothy 4:7 🙏 Pt 1 pic.twitter.com/HqyCwYR8Mu — Cody Davis (@CodyDavis) March 28, 2024

Davis, 34, wound up signing on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech back in 2013. He finished out his two-year, $2.91 million contract before agreeing to a new two-year extension with the Rams.

After four years with the Rams, Davis signed on with the Jaguars on a two-year deal. The Patriots signed him to a one-year deal for the 2020 season and he’s been in New England ever since. His contract expired with the Patriots this offseason.

In 2023, Davis appeared in 11 games for the Patriots and recorded five tackles, one fumble recovery, and scored one defensive touchdown.