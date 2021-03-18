Patriots S Patrick Chung Retiring From NFL

Patriot S Patrick Chung has announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday via Instagram account.

Chung opted out of the 2020 season, but a recent report said he was planning to return to the Patriots this year. Clearly, he has had second thoughts about resuming his NFL career.

Chung, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2009. He spent four years in New England before departing for a three-year deal with the Eagles in 2014.

Chung lasted just a year in Philadelphia before being released and later re-signed by the Patriots. He’s signed multiple extensions with New England.

Chung was set to make base salaries of $2.9 million and $1.9 million over the next two years when he signed a two-year extension through the 2023 season with the Patriots last year.

For his career, Chung appeared in 153 games for the Patriots and Eagles, while recording 760 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 11 interceptions, a defensive touchdown, a forced fumble and 56 passes defended.