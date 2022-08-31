Patriots Sign 15 Players To Practice Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

The New England Patriots announced Wednesday that they’ve signed 15 players to their practice squad. 

Patriots Helmet

The full list includes:

  1. OL James Ferentz
  2. RB Kevin Harris
  3. DB Brad Hawkins
  4. WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey
  5. LB Harvey Langi
  6. LB Cameron McGrone
  7. CB Terrance Mitchell
  8. OL Bill Murray
  9. WR Tre Nixon
  10. DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr
  11. DL LaBryan Ray
  12. OL Kody Russey
  13. TE Matt Sokol
  14. RB J.J. Taylor
  15. TE Jalen Wydermyer

Humphrey, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Texas back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Saints, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

New Orleans re-signed Humphrey to their practice squad before later promoting him to the active roster. He was waived coming out of the preseason again in 2020 and bounced back and forth between their practice squad and roster for most of the season. The Saints re-signed him to a futures deal for 2021. 

In 2021, Humphrey appeared in 10 games for the Saints and caught 13 passes on 18 targets for 249 yards and two touchdowns.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply