Patriots Sign 15 Players To Practice Squad

The New England Patriots announced Wednesday that they’ve signed 15 players to their practice squad.

The full list includes:

OL James Ferentz RB Kevin Harris DB Brad Hawkins WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey LB Harvey Langi LB Cameron McGrone CB Terrance Mitchell OL Bill Murray WR Tre Nixon DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr DL LaBryan Ray OL Kody Russey TE Matt Sokol RB J.J. Taylor TE Jalen Wydermyer

Humphrey, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Texas back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Saints, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

New Orleans re-signed Humphrey to their practice squad before later promoting him to the active roster. He was waived coming out of the preseason again in 2020 and bounced back and forth between their practice squad and roster for most of the season. The Saints re-signed him to a futures deal for 2021.

In 2021, Humphrey appeared in 10 games for the Saints and caught 13 passes on 18 targets for 249 yards and two touchdowns.