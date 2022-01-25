Patriots Sign DT Daniel Ekuale To Futures Deal

The New England Patriots officially signed DT Daniel Ekuale to a futures contract on Tuesday.

Here’s the updated list of futures signing for the Patriots:

WR Tre Nixon K Quinn Nordin WR Malcolm Perry RB Devine Ozigbo OL Will Sherman WR Kristian Wilkerson G Arlington Hambright DT Daniel Ekuale

Ekuale, 28, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State but was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad. He re-signed to a futures deal with Cleveland the following offseason but was among their final roster cuts and quickly caught on with the Jaguars.

From there, the Patriots signed Ekuale to their practice squad where he spent time on and off the active roster throughout the 2021 season.

In 2021, Ekuale appeared in seven games for the Patriots, recording five total tackles, including two tackles for loss and two sacks on the season.