Patriots Sign Fourth-Round RB Rhamondre Stevenson

The New England Patriots have signed fourth-round RB Rhamondre Stevenson to a contract on Wednesday, according to Mike Reiss.

The Patriots have now signed all but three of their 2021 draft picks:

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Mac Jones QB 2 Christian Barmore DL 3 Ronnie Perkins EDGE 4 Rhamondre Stevenson RB Signed 5 Cameron McGrone LB Signed 6 Joshua Bledsoe DB Signed 6 William Sherman G Signed 7 Tre Nixon WR Signed

Stevenson, 23, led Oklahoma in rushing during the 2020 seasons despite being suspended for the first five games.

Stevenson is expected to sign a four-year, $4,229,057 contract that includes a $749,057 signing bonus.

During his two-year career at Oklahoma, Stevenson carried 165 times for 1,180 yards (7.2 YPC) and 13 touchdowns. He also caught 28 passes for 298 yards.