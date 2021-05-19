Patriots Sign Fourth-Round RB Rhamondre Stevenson

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

The New England Patriots have signed fourth-round RB Rhamondre Stevenson to a contract on Wednesday, according to Mike Reiss

The Patriots have now signed all but three of their 2021 draft picks:

Round Player Pos. Note
1 Mac Jones QB  
2 Christian Barmore DL  
3 Ronnie Perkins EDGE  
4 Rhamondre Stevenson RB Signed
5 Cameron McGrone LB Signed
6 Joshua Bledsoe DB Signed
6 William Sherman G Signed
7 Tre Nixon WR Signed

Stevenson, 23, led Oklahoma in rushing during the 2020 seasons despite being suspended for the first five games.

Stevenson is expected to sign a four-year, $4,229,057 contract that includes a $749,057 signing bonus. 

During his two-year career at Oklahoma, Stevenson carried 165 times for 1,180 yards (7.2 YPC) and 13 touchdowns. He also caught 28 passes for 298 yards.

 

