Patriots Sign OT Conor McDermott Off Jets Practice Squad

According to Field Yates, the Patriots have signed OT Conor McDermott to their active roster from the Jets’ practice squad.

New England is banged up at offensive tackle, so just days after playing against them, McDermott will switch sides and give the Patriots a little boost to their depth.

McDermott, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2017. He was later waived and claimed by the Bills before being cut loose in 2019.

The Jets claimed McDermott off of waivers and he’s been in New York ever since. He was in the final year of his four-year contract worth $2,535,028 including a signing bonus of $135,028 when the Jets signed him to a one-year extension for the 2021 season.

However, New York waived him earlier this year and re-signed him to the practice squad.

In 2022, McDermott has appeared in seven games for the Jets with no starts.