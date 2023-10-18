Patriots Sign Two Players To Practice Squad

According to Doug Kyed, the Patriots are signing RB Patrick Taylor and DE William Bradley-King to their practice squad.

New England’s practice squad now includes:

DB Joshuah Bledsoe C James Ferentz LB Joe Giles-Harris RB Kevin Harris LB Calvin Munson C Kody Russey TE Matt Sokol T Andrew Stueber WR T.J. Luther WR Jalen Reagor DE Jeremiah Pharms DB Breon Borders DB Azizi Hearn DE Manny Jones DT Trysten Hill T Conor McDermott RB Patrick Taylor DE William Bradley-King

New England brought both players in for workouts yesterday and were clearly impressed enough to quickly get deals done.

Taylor, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Packers but was placed on non-football injury with a foot injury coming out of training camp.

Taylor has been on and off of the Packers’ practice squad ever since.

In 2023, Taylor has appeared in four games for the Packers and has 11 carries for 31 yards to go along with five receptions for 28 yards.