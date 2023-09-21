Patriots Sign Two To Practice Squad

According to Doug Kyed, the Patriots have signed CBs Azizi Hearn and Breon Borders to the practice squad.

New England’s practice squad now includes:

DB Joshuah Bledsoe QB Malik Cunningham C James Ferentz LB Joe Giles-Harris RB Kevin Harris LB Calvin Munson C Kody Russey TE Matt Sokol T Andrew Stueber P Corliss Waitman WR T.J. Luther WR Jalen Reagor DE Jeremiah Pharms DB William Hooper CB Breon Borders CB Azizi Hearn

Borders, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Duke back in 2017. He was cut loose coming out of the preseason and later signed to the practice squad.

From there, Borders had brief stints with the Bills, Texans, Jaguars and Washington over the next two seasons. He signed with the Steelers ahead of the 2020 season before being claimed by the Dolphins off waivers after being cut in August. Miami waived Borders heading into the season and he later caught on with the Titans.

Borders spent the bulk of the 2020 and 2021 seasons in Tennessee on either the roster or practice squad before the Cardinals signed him to their active roster late in 2021. He signed a futures deal for 2022 but was released during the preseason. He had a stint with the Bears on the practice squad later in the year.

He signed with Atlanta earlier this offseason but ended up being suspended for the first two games of the season. Borders was among the Falcons’ roster cuts.

In 2021, Borders appeared in eight games for the Titans and Cardinals and recorded eight tackles, no interceptions and two pass deflections.